How the Trump DOJ’s Own Arguments May Make a Biden Probe Impossible

As we all know, since the Democrats took control of the House, President Donald Trump has tried to frustrate all congressional investigations of his misconduct, culminating with his demand that government agencies and witnesses refuse to comply with every subpoena the House issued in its impeachment investigation.

But here’s a funny thing. If Trump prevails on challenges to Congress’ oversight powers now before the Supreme Court, he may also limit the ability of his congressional allies to embark on the witch hunts Trump wants them to pursue against his political adversaries. Why? Because, in order to protect the president, Trump’s own lawyers and Bill Barr’s Justice Department are asking the Court to effectively bar Congress from investigating allegedly corrupt public officials.

Before the Senate had reached a verdict in its witness-free trial of Donald Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham declared that the “day of reckoning is coming for congressional and Senate oversight of Joe Biden.” Graham said that he’s determined to do Trump’s bidding by getting “to the bottom” of Trump’s conspiracy theory that Biden improperly forced the firing of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor to protect his son Hunter from an apparently non-existent investigation. Senator Ted Cruz seconded Graham’s call, declaiming that Trump is “justified in asking for this investigation” of “corruption that goes to the very highest levels of government.”