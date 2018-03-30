How The Weeknd Nearly Gave His Ex, Selena Gomez, a Kidney

CHEAT SHEET
    Canadian singer The Weeknd was so in love with actress Selena Gomez during their relationship that he planned to give her a kidney, according to a lyric in a surprise album that dropped to an elated reception last night. The album, My Dear Melancholy, features a track titled “Call Out My Name,” which seems to be inspired by his ex-girlfriend, Gomez, who he dated for about 10 months until October 2017—during which time she had a kidney transplant to treat the effects of lupus. The lyric runs: “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he croons. Gomez ultimately received a kidney transplant thanks to her best friend, actress Francia Raisa.

