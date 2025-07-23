Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The nerdiest thing I do might be fan-girling Bryan Johnson. Tech-entrepreneur-turned-biohacker and subject of the Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, Johnson is the self-described “healthiest person in the world” and “first human who will not die."

This might sound arrogant or downright delusional (and perhaps it is), but the 47-year-old speaks in hyperbole a lot and doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously, which I appreciate.

What got me interested in his extreme wellness-forward lifestyle was an interview he did with TikToker Kate Mackz in which the two jog in the street. When Mackz jokes that he should be careful, as “Don’t Die Guy” can’t get hit by a car during a run, Johnson quips, “It’d be such a banger video. There’s no question—I’m gonna die in the most ridiculous way possible. It will be a gift to all humanity, and I hope you all enjoy it.”

To be clear, I don’t long to live forever—but I would like to maximize my healthspan. (Lifespan is how long you live; healthspan is how long you live in good health.) As Johnson has said, “Honestly, it feels so good to be healthy.” I totally agree.

Johnson calls his all-in approach to indefinitely increasing his lifespan the Blueprint Protocol. Much of his longevity advice is simple enough, like moving your body often and prioritizing sleep, while other tips are laughably expensive or just a bit out-there for the average person (see: daily hyperbaric chamber use and eating your last meal of the day at 11 a.m.).

I’m not adopting all of his recommendations, but I have to admit that I find his content compelling. While some of his views may be controversial for some, I think pursuing health is a fun, worthwhile hobby. Here are all the longevity-boosting products I’m currently using to be more like Bryan Johnson.

TruDiagnostic TruAge Test A big part of Johnson’s schtick is reducing his biological age (how “old” the body is based on various bio-markers) and pace of aging (how much the body “ages” in a year). I took the TruAge Test and was fascinated by the results. My biological age was close to my chronological age (36), but my rate of aging was only 0.8. Now, I’m set on optimizing my markers and testing again to see if my scores have improved. See At TruDiagnostic $ 998

Tru Niagen NAD+ 300mg Supplement Johnson swallows “a few dozen pills” in the morning as part of his supplement routine and says he takes “over 100” throughout the course of the day. I’m not doing that. However, I’ve started supplementing with NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a coenzyme found in all living cells. Everyone’s levels of it drop naturally with age. Many suggest that taking the precursors to NAD+ is better than the actual molecule in terms of bioavailability (how well a substance can be absorbed into the bloodstream and used by the body). That’s what Tru Niagen is. It contains a patented version of nicotinamide riboside (NR) to boost NAD+ levels in the body. Honestly, I think it works—pretty quickly too. I feel more alert and energized—and not like energy from a stimulant—it’s more like a younger-person type of energy. See At Tru Niagen $ 49

iS Clinical Extreme Protect SPF 30 Johnson advocates for not having a tan (hi, me too) and avoiding sun exposure when the UV index is above three (things I also think about daily). He’s partial to mineral sunscreen. This isn’t my preferred SPF type, as I’m not fond of the white cast, though I do like many hybrid formulas that include both zinc and organic (chemical) UV filters. Right now, I’m using this creamy yet highly absorbent formula by iS Clinical. See At Amazon $ 84 Free Shipping

Hairmax LaserBand 82 ComfortFlex Johnson does red light therapy on his scalp to promote hair growth. I, too, am on a hair journey involving a red light device: the Hairmax LaserBand 82. (Johnson uses a cap-style hair light for six minutes a day.) The Hairmax is expensive, but after using it for over a year, I'm thoroughly convinced it works. See At Hairmax $ 849 Free Shipping

Act+Acre Scalp Dermastamp Johnson has also mentioned microneedling to boost hair growth. I use a stamp-style tool like this one (rather than a roller, which would tangle in my hair) around three times a week. The approach is backed by research (it might stimulate stem cells to reduce fall-out and encourage new growth), and from personal experience, I definitely think it makes me shed less. See At Sephora $ 46 Free Shipping

Blueprint Bryan Johnson Macadamia Protein Bar Johnson is also hawking a medley of products developed by his own company, Blueprint. These bars are actually quite tasty. Though they're not super high in protein (9 grams) or fiber (1 gram), you'll get a decent dose of healthy fats and omega-3s. See At Blueprint Bryan Johnson $ 29

Truvaga Plus Another thing Johnson has featured in his TikTok videos is vagus nerve stimulation to promote high-quality sleep and boost heart rate variability (HRV)—the fluctuations in your heart rhythm as it responds to stimuli. Theoretically, a higher HRV is better because it points to a more adaptable and resilient nervous system. Johnson has multiple devices in his arsenal for this, noting, “I think I’m still trying to reshape myself from running in high gear all the time.” Same. The Truvaga Plus stimulates the vagus nerve when you place it on your neck pulse for two minutes. After doing a few sessions, I think it helps me feel calm and better able to brush off little annoyances. See At Truvaga $ 500

Quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser “It’s possible I have the most extensive oral care of anyone on planet Earth,” Johnson said in a TikTok video. Indeed, good oral hygiene is associated with longevity. He starts with a water flosser to loosen debris between the teeth and around the gums. Water flossers come at a range of price points, but most work pretty much the same. I use this one from Quip. See At Quip $ 70

TheraBreath Plaque Control Pre-Brush Oral Rinse Johnson follows water flossing with regular dental floss, brushes with an electric toothbrush, and then uses a tongue scraper. He finishes his mouth routine with mouthwash from TheraBreath, a brand quickly gaining popularity online. I find the rinse has a natural taste (not too chemically). It’s strong but not overwhelming and leaves a nice tingle I've begun to crave after brushing. See At Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Johnson boasts getting a 100 percent sleep score most nights (must be nice!). He talks a lot about the importance of sleep for both longevity and short-term health. Going to bed without a screen is among his main tips, but he says reading on an e-reader is okay. I read books on my Kindle, always on dark mode, and usually zonk out within 20 minutes. See At Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping

Height Sleep While a morning routine is critical, Johnson has said, “Every day begins for me not when I wake up but when I go to bed.” It all comes back to sleep. To optimize my shut-eye, I also use the Helight Sleep, a palm-sized, rechargeable gadget that helps you wind down with red light that gradually dims to darkness. I love that there's no app component, just an on/off button. Johnson knows he comes off a bit robotic, but he has a sense of humor about it and even shows his human qualities at times. During the jogging interview, Mackz asked if he ever diverges from his 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. sleep schedule, to which he replied, “I went to Paris Hilton's birthday party on Saturday.” See At Helight $ 139 Free Shipping

