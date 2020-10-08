This Cleaner Made My 5-Year-Old Coffee Maker Look Brand New

There are a lot of things in my home that are difficult to clean. The first thing that comes to mind is grout, or water bottles, but another tricky spot is the coffee maker. Whether you’re using a french press, a Mr. Coffee, or a drip machine, chances are the glass has gotten a little discolored. At first, it’s fine, you hardly notice it, but eventually, it starts turning browner and browner, and instead of a nice looking coffee machine, it looks like something you’d find at a thrift store. I tried soap and water too many times before realizing this was the simple cleaning solution my coffee machine and I needed.

Urnex Clearly Coffee makes keeping a clean coffee machine as easy as it is to use the machine itself. Because of its natural oils, coffee is notoriously difficult to clean — that’s why it’s so difficult to get out of clothing. When it came to cleaning my coffee carafe, all I had to do was fill it up with water, add two tablespoons of the Urnex solution and let it sit.. You can scrub if you’d like, but I’ve found that just giving it time to work its magic is best. After about two hours, empty the carafe and rinse it out. The blue coloring of the solution is helpful here, as it’s easy to tell when your carafe is thoroughly rinsed, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving some in there.

Besides looks, which I think are important in a coffee maker (you are looking at it a lot), this will also make your coffee taste better, too. Think about it—it’d be like drinking out of a dirty glass. Well, with this simple cleaning solution, your coffee (maker) won’t just look good, your coffee will taste better, too.

Urnex Clearly Coffee Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

