KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL
How To Make Your Kitchen Better, From Knives to Pots and Pans
Kitchens are almost more personal than bedrooms, but we’re here to give you some guidance in making it the best it can be.
Welcome to the Everything Guide to (Easily) Upgrading Your Kitchen. We’ve rounded up all of our best stories about everything kitchen-related. We go in-depth with researching the best chef’s knives, and the best way to make iced coffee, and we’ve rounded them all up in this handy guide. We’ll continue to update this as we learn more about the kitchen space so keep this page bookmarked.
Knives and Knife Accessories
You Only Really Need Two High-Quality Knives: The Chef’s Knife and the Paring Knife
The Amateur Guide to Choosing Your (Next) Chef’s Knife
Knives With Sharp Blades Are Safer, Easier, and Much More Enjoyable. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.
Material’s Uncomplicated Take on Knives Will Make Any Amateur Chef Happy
A Universal Knife Block Is The Answer To Your Knife Storage Woes
Cutting Boards
Upgrade Your Kitchen With a Proper Cutting Board Because Great Knives Come With Great Responsibility
Cutting Boards That You’ll Never Want to Hide In a Cabinet or Drawer
Gadgets and Gizmos
This Can Opener from Chef’n Is Easily My New Favorite Kitchen Tool
The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is A Simple But Effective Way To Get Your Cold Brew Fix at Home
Measuring Cups, Vegetable Peelers, Knife Sharpener, and More Kitchen Essentials You Always Forget You Need
Can Openers, Pizza Wheels, and More Unitaskers That Are Worth The Drawer Space
Sous Vide Precision Cookers Make Food — And Wine — Better
Smarten Up Your Kitchen With Faucets, Microwaves, Thermometers and More Smart Kitchen Gadgets
Pots and Pans
The Essential Pots and Pans For A Well-Stocked Kitchen
It’s About Time You Bought Yourself a Dutch Oven – Here Are The Ones to Consider
Drinkware and Plates
The Stemless Wine Glass I Drink All My Beverages From
This Beach-Ready Drinkware Will Keep Your Liquids Cold and Sand-Free
The Klean Kanteen TKPro Is An Elevated, Insulated Water Bottle To Keep You Hydrated
The Corkcicle Canteen Holds an Entire Bottle of Wine at the Ideal Temperature for Perfect Transport
Ceramic and Stoneware Dishes That Add a Homey Feel To Any Kitchen
Storage
Every Small Kitchen Should Utilize Magnetic Storage
w&p Porter Bowls and Mugs Will Change How You Look at Reusable Food and Drink Containers
Stasher Bags Are the Best Way to Store and Cook Your Food
A Rolling Kitchen Island Will Improve Every Minute You Spend Cooking — Functionally, Deliciously, and Emotionally
You Deserve Better Than a Sh*tty Dish Rack
Cookbooks
The Cookbooks and Recipe Books You Should Have In Your Kitchen
Highly-Rated Instant Pot Cookbooks To Improve Your Pressure Cooking
5 Best Selling Pie-Centric Cookbooks To Elevate Your Circular Sweets
