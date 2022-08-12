Looking to Bypass a Pricey Trip to the Derm? Here’s How To Get Tretinoin Online

When it comes to skincare, if you ask a dermatologist the treatment they would recommend without pause, it’s likely almost all of them will tell you that retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol) are their desert-island pick. Retinoids are one of the most researched-backed actives that derms and estheticians swear by for a slew of different skincare concerns, including acne, fading dark spots, ironing out the look of fine lines, and refining pores.

There are thousands of solid over-the-counter retinol formulas on the market available in a wide range of strengths, suspensions, and price points, but prescription retinoids—tretinoin (Retin-A, Renova, etc.)—are the most effective if you’re looking to see quick results. If you want to find out how to get a tretinoin prescription online, you’ve come to the right place. Though bear in mind that RX-strength retinoids do come with their fair share of side effects including dryness, flakiness, and irritation referred to by estheticians and dermatologists as the “retinization process,” and by Redditors and TikTokers, “the retinol purge.”

Retinoids refer to the umbrella of actives comprised of different types of chemical compounds derived from vitamin A, including retinol (whether it be drugstore or luxury products, most over-the-counter products contain retinol), retinaldehyde, and tretinoin, to name a few. Each of these variations provide different strength levels and suspension formulas, which are often used to counteract the potential irritation posed by the vitamin A actives. A dermatologist or physician will be able to guide you to the best formula for your skin type and skin goals—and can help you assess the level and duration of retinization side effects you’re willing to ensure. With that being said, however, prescription-strength tretinoin is the most potent form of vitamin A derivatives, and therefore typically delivers the quickest results

Tretinoin has an unparalleled history of proven efficacy in trials and is backed by ample clinical research, making it the go-to treatment recommendation for many skincare pros. Tretinoin first made its debut back in the ’70s, and while it was originally formulated to treat acne, patients and dermatologists quickly noticed that the prescription formula offered a laundry list of off-label skin-enhancing “side effects,” including softening fine lines, reducing texture, fading spots from sun damage, and shrinking the look of enlarged pores.

Whether you’re not currently enrolled in an insurance plan that covers dermatology or simply would prefer to avoid a pricey trip to the derm (or are just kind of lazy like me!), you’ll be pleased to know that there is now plenty of legal and legitimate online dermatologist-back telehealth services that allow you to be assessed remotely by a dermatologist and potentially obtain a script for tretinoin and other prescription skincare products, including Latisse, topical steroids, and more. Scroll through below to check out the best affordable online dermatology services.

Ro Derm Whether you’re looking for a customizable Rx-strength skincare regimen (containing tretinoin or not) prescribed by a licensed provider or fuller lashes using Latisse prescription lash serum, Ro Derm’s telehealth services will not disappoint. Ro Derm will take a health inventory just like you would expect at an IRL appointment to rule out any underlying health conditions that may counteract with treatments. You also submit a series of close-up photos for your provider to asses, which only takes a couple of days. That’s it—within a week or two, you’ll have your personalized skincare routine at your doorstep. You can contact your provider anytime on the website and easily pause or delay shipments at any time. Prices begin at around $40 a month. Shop at Ro Derm $ Free Shipping

Hers Rx Anti-Aging Cream You may know Hers (the sister site for Hims) for their telehealth services that cover sexual and reproductive health care tests and medications, but the brand also offers remote dermatology assessments to see if their custom-tailored anti-aging treatments are right for you. Depending on your assessment and skin goals, most of the medical-grade treatments on offer contain tretinoin, niacinamide, and other line-erasing actives. Your skin consultation is free and treatment plans start at just about $30 a month—far less than many copays for in-person derm visits, depending on insurance coverage. Shop at Hers $ Free Shipping

Curology To be honest, Curology was one of the first (if not the first) teledermatology platforms on the market. In fact, they blew up before COVID-19 restrictions were even on our radar. Curology offers remote dermatology consultations and offers bespoke treatments for anti-aging, acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and a slew of other skincare concerns and issues without having to get seen IRL. All you have to do is snap some selfies of your skin and answer a brief series of questions to be seen by a professional, who will then determine the best treatment plan for you. It costs about $20 a month without insurance, but you get your first month for free—just pay the $5 shipping and handling and you’re good to go! Oh, and they also have a range of non-custom skincare essentials to amplify your results like cleanser, moisturizer, and a newly-launched SPF that are top-notch and affordable. Shop at Curology $

Wisp Wisp offers three types of Rx-level and doctor-prescribed treatments: acne cream, firming wrinkle cream for anti-aging, and Hydroquinone cream, which targets melasma and stubborn hyperpigmentation. While the formulas are not customized, they do contain the standard level of actives for each skincare concern, including tretinoin, clindamycin, and vitamin C. According to the brand, the average wait time to for an in-office dermatologist appointment is 33 days, but with Wisp you can request Rx-skincare treatment plans in just four hours and oftentimes, get a same-day consultation. Plus, all Wisp orders are processed within 24 hours of approval—even on the weekends. A three-month supply is just $85 and a one-month supply is $28. Shop at Wisp $ Free Shipping

Musely FaceRx Musely offers prescription strength skincare formulas (including tretinoin, of course) without having to go in for an appointment, battle long pharmacy lines, or pay hundreds of dollars for a freshly-compounded, customized treatment. All you have to do is fill out a three-minute questionnaire about your health history and skincare concerns to get started. Next, a board-certified dermatologist will assess your answers and prescribe the right treatment for you. You’ll get unlimited access to pharmacists, derms, and e-nurses to help you settle into your new skincare routine and answer any questions or concerns that may arise within the first sixty days after starting your treatment. They also have a skincare-tracking app to help you monitor your progress along the way. Monthly fees start at just $20. Shop at Musely $ Free Shipping

