Here’s How To See Broadway Shows for a Fraction of the Price
ENCORE!
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re preparing for your trip to the Big Apple or just looking for new date-night ideas in a city near you, TodayTix can help you score the best deals on Broadway and art show tickets. With tickets available for shows in more than 18 different cities across the United States, Australia, England, and Canada, the platform allows you to spend less time planning and more time laughing, singing along, or dancing to some of the most coveted productions happening now.
TodayTix
The current roster of Broadway shows includes Sweeny Todd (from $82), Merrily We Roll Along (from $62), Water For Elephants (from $63), and The Notebook (from $72), to name a few. TodayTix also offers discounted tickets on Off-Broadway shows, which are often already more affordable. In addition to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, TodayTix is also a great resource for buying tickets to many other popular shows like The Blue Man Group, concerts, comedy shows, and art exhibitions. You can check out all of the shows on your desktop, but the easiest way to browse is by downloading the TodayTix app. Plus, the app also offers a few extra perks, including the option to enter to win free and further discounted lottery tickets for upcoming and same-day shows. It’s a win-win!