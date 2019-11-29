Get the Best Sleep of Your Life With $300 Off on Nest Bedding Mattresses This Black Friday

Nest Bedding: Save $300 on all orders of $1,299 or more with code LUXNEST

Read more about its features here.

Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.

Few of us get the recommended eight hours of shut-eye per night, but this uber-comfy mattress brand might be just the inspiration you need to tuck in earlier for the night—and actually sleep soundly. Whether you opt for one of their luxury mattresses that are basically pillows for your entire body, or rustic furniture to complete your bedroom’s look, Nest Bedding wants you to nest at home this holiday season when the weather outside is frightful. | Get it on Nest Bedding>

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.