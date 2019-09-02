CHEAT SHEET
The Nest Bedding Labor Day Sale Will Save You Hundreds
Labor Day is famous for mattress sales so we naturally list them all out for you. But some of them bear special mention and in that sense, Nest Bedding is a great example. During its Labor Day sale, you can get up to $200 off select mattresses. Use code SUMNITEZZZ to trigger the discount at checkout. And you can grab $100 off the top-rated and award-winning Love & Sleep mattress, which boasts a 4.8-star average rating from more than 450 reviewers. Use code NEST100 to get that discount. You get to choose your firmness and you’d be scoring a GreenGuard-certified mattress that is designed to keep you cool no matter how heated your night gets. Or go back to those $200 markdowns for the Alexander Signature Hybrid mattress and the Natural Hybrid Latex mattress, both of which have high ratings from hundreds of reviewers. Whatever your sleep style is, Nest Bedding has got a solid deal for you on a mattress that’s just as solid as you’ll want it to be. | Shop at Nest Bedding >
