Priority Pass Allows You to Get Into Luxe Airport Lounges—Even With an Economy Ticket

Airport lounges used to be exclusive hangouts for wealthy jet setters and business execs, but getting into them is becoming increasingly more accessible. Many airport lounges offer free WiFi, pre-flight snacks and beverages, a calm place to work, charge your devices, and retreat from the crowds. Heck, some even offer premium amenities like spa services, full showers, and napping pods. Unfortunately, these airline-specific lounges are usually reserved for first-class fliers and certain credit card holders. Regardless of how much you fly, you may be curious about how to get into airline lounges—even if you’re not a frequent flier with endless points to toss around or flying in first class.

Priority Pass allows members access to these exclusive lounges (in select domestic and international airports)—even if you have a business or economy ticket—for an annual fee. The third-party membership program is designed to “transform the airport experience from an endurance test into a moment of indulgence” by allowing members access to over 1300 lounges (including airport, alliance, and airline-specific lounges) around the globe. Priority Pass offers three membership tiers: Standard ($99 a year), Standard Plus ($329 a year), and Prestige ($469 a year).

Priority Pass Airport Lounge Membership Standard: Allows you lounge access for a member or guest fee of $35 per visit. Standard Plus: Allows you ten free visits and a $35 entry fee afterward, and a $35 guest fee per entry. Prestige: Unlimited free visits and a $35 guest fee per entry. Subscribe At Priority Pass $ Free Shipping

Priority Pass allows you to travel on any airline and airline class while still getting the “lounge class” experience. All Priority Pass lounges accept entry with the brand’s digital entry card, but you can download the app to make reservations ahead of time, as well as take advantage of other perks, including dining discounts and promotions.

You have access to available Priority Pass lounges immediately after signing up for a membership, so if you ever find yourself in the thick of airport anxiety with no place of refuge, consider becoming a Priority Pass member on the spot!

