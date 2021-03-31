This Simple Device Gets Rid of My Migraines, No Meds Needed

I never had a problem taking strong prescription medication to get rid of my migraines— anything was better than suffering through that intense pain. However, since the meds made me drowsy, that meant I was still out of commission whenever I got one. That’s why I was so happy to discover Aculief.

Basically, this latex-free nylon device is based on the ancient traditional Chinese medicine practice of acupressure, which is simply applying pressure to specific areas of the body to treat various ailments. When you bring your thumb and index finger together, the highest spot of the muscle between them is referred to as He Gu, or L14. Applying pressure to that exact spot can relieve headaches, neck and facial pain, toothaches and even stress.

You could apply that pressure with the thumb of your opposite hand, but that can get tiring. Aculief is designed to stay in position, applying constant pressure until you take it off.

Now, I did not just trust in this solution blindly, because I’d never had any experience with acupressure before. But a simple search for more information about L14 quickly revealed that doctors from UCLA had researched this method thoroughly and found multiple studies indicating that it’s been used successfully.

There are a couple of things that I particularly like about this product. Since there are all different sizes of hands, it stands to reason that there is no way one size could fit all. The company has a handy chart showing the measurements for regular, small and an extra small size (which could also be used for kids). This is very important for me because my hands are so small that I need the kid-sized one, and I know that there are other women in the same position.

The other thing I like is that there are 2-packs available which are an even better value, and one of the options contains 2 different colors. I just find they’re easier to keep track of that way. The fact that they are small enough that I can always keep one in my handbag, is also a huge bonus for me.

