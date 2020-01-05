How to Get Rid of Dry, Cracking Lips This Winter With Three Simple Products

It could be 100% humidity outside and I will have chapped lips. But I’ve decided that this is the year that I will take the necessary steps to remedy my Saharan smoochers. Just like any skincare routine, there are many different ways to go about fixing dry and cracked lips. The first is exfoliation, followed by deep moisture, and then it’s all about protection. I’ve rounded up my three horsemen of the lipocalypse below.

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator It may seem counterintuitive to scrub irritated and dry lips, but this is the first step at fixing the problem. Using this scrub will help exfoliate all the dead skin and allow fresh, soft skin to exist in its place. It’s made with brown sugar crystals that will buff away the dead skin and shea butter and jojoba oil to help nourish the new skin. Buy on Sephora $ 24 Buy on Nordstrom $ 24

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: With over 8,000 reviews on Sephora and a 4.5-star rating, I’m not the only one that swears by this overnight lip mask. This balm-like mask smells like candy and will deeply moisturize your lips while you sleep. It has hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and I can say without a doubt that this stuff really works. Buy on Sephora $ 20

COOLA Organic Liplux Sport Original Formula Lip Balm Lip balm with SPF is your greatest defense against any more damage to your lips. This option from Coola is organic, moisturizing, and has an SPF 20 in it. Made from beeswax, carnauba wax, and raspberry butter, it can help protect your lips while still letting them breath. It’s hydrating and perfect for everyday application. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

