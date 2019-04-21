How To Illustrate 8 Million Articles on the Mueller Report

Robert Mueller doesn't get out much.

That is, there aren't many public photos of Mueller.

Slate published a piece of photo editors—yours truly included—lamenting about how the special counsel is rarely photographed and how editors are relying on the same limiting pool of images available from wire agencies.

So what's a photo editor to do? What about when there are dozens of different articles orbiting around the report, how does one make something seemingly dry visually interesting?

Enter The Daily Beast photo team. While we've lost track of just how many photo illustrations we've created on the topic, we're happy to share our greatest hits that combine humor, pop art, editorial collage and illustration.