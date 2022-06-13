‘How to Murder Your Husband’ Author Gets Life for Hubby’s Slay

The sentencing of Nancy Crampton Brophy, the author of How to Murder Your Husband who was actually convicted of doing just that, was a bit of a formality Monday morning.

At 71, even the minimum sentence for second-degree murder—25 years in prison—likely meant the same fate for Crampton Brophy as the maximum sentence of a lifetime behind bars.

Judge Christopher A. Ramras ultimately issued a life sentence for Crampton Brophy, but that wasn’t the highlight of Monday’s sentencing. Instead, it was the family members of the slain Dan Brophy, a chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute, who scorched their loved one’s killer in a series of statements.

“Whatever time you spend in prison is nothing compared to an eternity in hell,” said Bill Brophy, the brother of Dan.

Other family members shared similar sentiments. Dan Brophy’s son, Nathaniel Stillwater, called his father’s killer “cold-blooded” and vowed that her youngest grandchildren will never know her name.

The trial for Nancy Brophy lasted about 7 weeks and concluded May 25 with a guilty verdict. She claimed the prosecution only had circumstantial evidence to tie her to the killing on June 2, 2018, when her husband was found with two bullet wounds in his back and chest at the culinary institute where he worked.

Brophy’s body was found by his students. Authorities responded but the murder of the beloved instructor remained a mystery for several months. There were no signs of a struggle or a robbery and the chef had no known enemies. That is, until they began digging into Brophy’s wife’s online activity.

Detectives eventually discovered a half-dozen life insurance policies Crampton-Brophy stood to collect upon her husband’s untimely death, a figure boosted by several hundred thousand dollars if he died on the job. For a murder weapon, there was the slide and barrel pistol purchased on eBay by Crampton Brophy, which matched the 9mm handgun she told police she and her husband jointly bought at a Portland gun show but never used.

All of this led Judge Ramras to issue Crampton Brophy the maximum sentence under Oregon law, with an option for parole after 25 years.

“I hope this brings a bit of clarity and closure for your family,” Ramras said Monday to the Brophy family who attended.