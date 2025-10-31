Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When I hear Hawaii, I think skimpy bikinis, short shorts, and sun-scorched skin—it feels quintessentially summer. That all changed when I went on a recent trip right at the onset of fall; it was the absolute perfect, middleground weather. It was sunny, but I wasn’t sweaty. I wasn’t prancing around in a two-piece all week, but I was able to wear shorts and minidresses and feel totally comfortable. Honestly, I can’t think of a better time to venture to the Aloha State.

I stayed at Romer House Waikiki, a boutique hotel just minutes from the ocean. The neighborhood hotspot has so many built-in things to do on the property, so I wanted to have the perfectly fitting ensemble for each occasion. I was also with a big group, so my outfits needed to stand out.

While fall weather in Hawaii is mild, it still requires a more strategic wardrobe lineup. Scroll through below to check out everything I packed for my autumnal Hawaiian vacation.

Bleusalt The Perfect T Dress Down From $200 This past year, I really aimed to elevate my airport game. When you feel stylish in-flight, it sets the tone for your trip. I recently discovered the Meghan Markle-approved brand Bleusalt, which totally lives up to the hype. The brand’s tencel modal fabric is the most comfortable fabric I’ve ever worn. The Perfect T Dress was indeed perfect, because comfort aside, it’s also designed with four percent Spandex for a custom fit, and it’s the perfect length to feel stylish and covered all at the same time. When I’m not traveling, I can easily step out in this to run errands or go on a neighborhood stroll with sneakers. See At Bleusalt $ 150

Teddi Top & Paula Skirt Matching Set This set speaks to the lively, colorful nature of the tropical locale, but with a length that caters to cooler temps. Heading to the hotel’s tropical disco especially, I knew I wanted this paisley design to help me stand out. Dancing through the night at The Lei Stand Waikiki, I felt comfy and chic in the 100 percent cotton two-piece set. See At Peixoto $ 100+

Towhee Black Leather Low Heels Equal parts chic and comfy? Sign me up. These breathable, podiatrist-designed heels can be dressed up or down. It added a little oomph to my shorts and button-down duo for lunch at the hotel’s 855-ALOHA restaurant, while giving myself the ability to walk endlessly, pairing these with a long dress. They’re adjustable and fun, getting the job done. See At Bared Footwear $ 300

Andie Blue Multi Abstract Floral Mock Neck Mini Dress Another key colorful fall ensemble, this beauty stole the show when we set sail on the ocean just steps from our hotel. Even as it got chilly, I felt covered enough in this gauzy woven chiffon piece. While we hopped on the boat for a late afternoon adventure, this loose-fitting balloon-sleeve mini easily segued into night as we skipped merrily through the sand and off to our dinner destination. See At Lulus $ 79

Karen Millen Floral Printed Mesh Ruched Long Sleeve Maxi Dress For our final night out on the town, I wanted to make a Hawaii splash. And that I did! Imagine a dress that truly hugs you in all the right places—this was it. I’ve got curves, and it’s easy to get frustrated when certain pieces don’t fit me the way they fit my friends. This bad boy was made for me. Thanks to a blend of polyester and elastane, I strutted through Honolulu with a sculpted waist and a colorful, show-stopping ensemble. See At Karen Millen