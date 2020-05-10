Pickling Is an Easy At-Home Hobby You Can Master In No Time
At around 8:00pm, there’s a good chance that you’ll find me or my boyfriend snacking on a pickle. I grew up eating them straight from the jar, on sticks, and off of plates of friends who held wrong opinions on pickles. There’s something so satisfying about the snap of a pickle; the salty/brininess satiates any craving I have that may have otherwise been cured with the less-than-healthy potato chips that fill my pantry. Pickles are constantly in my fridge, but heading out to the store to replenish my pickle supply is a whole thing right now. Instead, I’ve dug out my pickling kit and will soon be on my way to making my own lacto-fermented pickles at home.
Pickle kits are pretty easy to come by. This kit includes air-tight lids, so all you need to do is supply the jars. You can get a beautiful ceramic crock set with weights, complete with a water seal lid. This all-in-one kit comes with a large glass jar with a lid, an airlock, a glass weight, and a packet of pickling salt. Your options are endless! I highly recommend having pickled veggies in your fridge, for snacking or garnishing purposes. You’re probably cooking a lot of tacos right now, why not add some pickled onions or radishes? Dilly Beans are also a great snack to keep on hand.
Pickling doesn’t take a lot of prep work, but you have to keep an eye on things, which makes it perfect for trying it out now. It’s a healthy alternative to salty snacks you may reach for when you’re bored, and hey, eating something you’ve made with your own two hands just feels great right now, doesn't it?
