How to Pitch the Daily Beast Opinion Team

The Daily Beast’s Opinion section publishes thoughtful and original commentary on news, politics, and culture.

From punchy, informed columns on the campaign horse races and foreign policy, to reported pieces on criminal justice reform and protest movements, to legal analyses of Supreme Court cases and RICO indictments of former presidents, to personal essays on navigating the healthcare system and enduring the culture war, or surprising takes at the nexus of politics and pop culture—The Daily Beast strives to publish a diverse roster of writers, in every sense of the term.

Please keep pitches to 2-3 sentences. Make an argument that hasn’t been 500 times already, back it up with non-obvious facts and new information, and keep it focused on one take.

The ideal column is around 800 words, though we sometimes will run pieces that are a little longer.

We strive to respond to every pitch, but if you do not hear back from us, you can assume we have passed on that particular idea.

Rates start at $150 and are commensurate with experience and the scope of each individual piece. Pitches and questions can be sent to: opinion@thedailybeast.com