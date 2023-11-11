How to Pitch the Daily Beast World Desk

The Daily Beast World section welcomes freelance pitches from people of all backgrounds and experiences anywhere in the world whether you are a veteran foreign correspondent, fresh on the scene, or simply a citizen with an extraordinary story to tell.

We are looking for original reporting on stories that have not yet gained attention in the international media or for fresh angles, investigations and scoops on the biggest characters and major breaking news events.

We want our stories to be different. Think beyond NGO reports and diplomatic rows, what are the stories that are set to explode in your national press and go viral on social media. Are you an insider, an analyst or a witness to something surprising? Can you break new ground on a crime or a mystery, or expose a hypocrite, a bully or a tyrant?

Don’t worry about perfect pitching etiquette, just send us a brief email that includes what you’ve uncovered so far and who you’re going to speak to next and links to previous work.

Rates are $250 and up, depending on the length and scope of the piece. You can pitch us at worldpitches@thedailybeast.com