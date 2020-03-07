How to Stock the Best Emergency Kits for Hurricanes, Earthquakes, Pandemics, and More

There’s no time like the present to make sure that your home is prepared for a potential emergency. We’re talking about earthquakes, hurricanes, or pandemics, emergencies that happen and can drastically change our day-to-day. Taking a few steps to make sure that you’re ready for a potential emergency is paramount to keeping you and your family safe. The Red Cross website does a great job at breaking down how to prepare for specific emergencies. It’s an amazing resource to help you understand what to pack and what to leave behind

We’ve broken things down into categories so you can use this like a checklist as you stock up on emergency preparedness.

FOR WHEN YOU NEED LIGHT

Energizer LED Flashlight Your flashlight should do more than just light the way. This option is powered by batteries or by a USB charger. It’s water resistant and can survive being fully submerged. It’s made from super strong aircraft-grade alloy metal so it’ll survive practically anything. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping

FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO STAY HEALTHY

Liquid Dial Gold Antimicrobial Soap Protecting yourself from the spread of viruses starts at washing your hands, according to the CDC. This gallon of the classic Dial Gold Antimicrobial Soap is great to keep on hand, both for everyday use (adding to reusable soap dispensers is much better for the environment) and to keep stashed for use when you can’t run out to the store. Buy on Amazon $ 23

FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO STAY HYDRATED

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Our access to clean drinking water can become compromised during certain emergencies. Keeping a handful of these filtering straws on-hand can help you keep yourself and your family hydrated, no matter what. Pick up a few extra reusable, insulated water bottles to store even more H2O. Buy on Vitamin Shoppe $ 17

FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO KEEP CONNECTED

Blavor Solar Power Bank Instead of relying on electricity to keep your devices charged, opt for a solar-powered battery pack. This one can charge an iPhone X over two times before needing to be juiced back up by the sun. It also includes a flashlight, compass, and it’s splash proof. Buy on Amazon $ 28

FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO BE COMFORTABLE

Snugpak Jungle Blanket While your first aid kit may provide a heat-retention emergency blanket, sometimes you need a bit more. The Jungle Blanket is lightweight but insulated and can be packed down into its compression pack for easy storage. It’s water-wicking and breathable, plus the outer layer is windproof, too. Buy on Amazon $ 40

FOR WHEN YOU NEED IT ALL RIGHT NOW

Ready America Deluxe Emergency Kit 4 Person Backpack Within this backpack is enough food, water, and emergency supplies for four people. If you don’t have an already-thorough kit, this is a great option. It includes blankets, gloves, tools, lights, and first aid, all packed into an easy-to-store backpack. There’s enough supplies to sustain you for up to 3 days without buying any add-ons. Buy on Amazon $ 121

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.