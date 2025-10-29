Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

2025 is becoming the year of polka dots. The spotty pattern continues to take over fashion, trending on the runways and celebrity red carpets before seemingly bursting onto the scene. Most recently, A-listers like Julia Fox wore a campy Erik Charlotte get-up at the Los Angeles premiere of Him, and Ariana Grande wore a spotted Fendi number to the VMAs. Despite years of quiet, polka dots are making a huge comeback, and we understand why.

Like all good fashion trends, polka dots carry a bit of nostalgia, offering a sophisticated nod to previous decades. After a summer of seeing spots on everything from tank tops to capris, it’s time to transition the trend to fall.

Rocking spots for the cooler months is all about smart styling choices, be it layering or unexpected pairings. In other words, get creative. The best polka dot looks for autumn let the dotted pattern shine while keeping warmth in mind. Rather than the summer outfit consisting of a mini dress and slingback heels, for example, try wearing that same frock with tights, knee-high boots, and a collarless jacket.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces to channel the polka dot trend this fall, from brightly colored midi-skirts to mini polka dot dresses you can layer and tote bags you can carry to the office. The cherry on top? Styling advice with each piece.

Miss Circle Rahma Polka Dot Drop Waist Midi Cotton Poplin Dress Between its classic colors, drop-waist, and midi-length, Miss Circle Rahma dress channels something elegant and vintage that's almost Marilyn Monroe-esque. The piece is highly versatile, depending on styling and can be easily worn from brunch to dinner. Though this garb is a typical summer dress, it’s even more fun to wear in the fall with the right layering. Try throwing on a contrasting safari jacket with a beret and knee-high boots, for example. Shop At Nordstrom $ 229 Free Shipping Shop At Macy’s

BruceGlen Ruffled Polka Dot Midi-Skirt Down From $395 Twin brother designers BruceGlen made one of the most fun polka dot pieces with their colorful take on the trend. The midi skirt contrasts pink and yellow-lemonade hues with an asymmetrical ruffle hem that looks made for dancing. This piece is for the bold sartorialist ready to keep color alive in their fall wardrobe. Shop At Saks 5th Avenue $ 198

Ganni Polka-Dot Satin Corset Mini Dress Ganni’s polka dot dress is the perfect transitional piece, easy to wear for warm days and cooler ones alike with some smart layering. Though it has a classic black-white polka dot look, its padded shoulders and cinched waist add a modern feeling. Made with recycled polyester, the dress also has a bit of stretch to it, making it comfortable to wear throughout the day. Shop At Nordstrom $ 495 Free Shipping

Betsey Johnson Women's Evaline Bow Embellished Slip-On Loafers Down From $109 For someone with a more whimsical sense of style, give nostalgic brand Betsey Johnson’s polka dot loafers a try. More than slapping the trending print onto a classic footwear silhouette, these bring a little more fun thanks to their oversized bows and dotty plastic appliqués. Shop At Macy's $ 77 Free Shipping

Saphi Chocolate Wine Polka Dot Wide Leg Trouser Not every polka dot piece needs to come in a trendy silhouette. These trousers by Saphi, for example, bring the print in a fun chocolate-white colorway to a classic cut of bottoms. Style these with everything from a bra-and-blazer combo to a going-out top for an elevated night out. Shop At Wolf and Badger $ 189

The Frankie Shop Lene Dotted Jacquard Tie Neckties have been one of the most fun accessory trends in recent seasons, and this one from the Frankie Shop perfectly mixes in the polka dot trend. Wear these micro dots with a complementary button up shirt, or, for those looking to have more fun, style it with something completely unexpected like a corset top or cropped polo shirt. Shop At The Frankie Shop $ 95 Free Shipping

Rebecca Taylor Polka Dot Silk-Blend Wrap-Waist Shirt It’s almost like this piece was made for the office. Rebecca Taylor’s dotty-wrap top is, essentially, a more chic button up. It’s easy to have a little more fun with this blouse, as you can dramatically change the look based on the tie-waist. Wear this sans-jacket on temperate days or under a solid color jacket for chilly times. Shop At Saks 5th Avenue $ 430

Edikted Noreen Polka Dot Low Rise Miniskort While the micro mini skort phases out of fashion’s trend cycle, the miniskort combines the best of the recently bygone moment with a boost in functionality. This polka dot printed option from Edikted makes it easy to wear the trend in a coquettish way that’s also practical. Style it with Mary Jane shoes to make the whole outfit romantic, or try knee-high boots for a bit of a twist. Shop At Nordstrom $ 45 Free Shipping