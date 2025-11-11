How to Survive Mercury Retrograde, According to an Expert

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI: Mercury retrograde is back, lasting from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29, 2025. Mercury retrograde is an astrological event that occurs a few times each year when the planet Mercury appears to move backward in the sky (though it’s actually just an optical illusion caused by the differences in Earth’s and Mercury’s orbits).

In astrology, Mercury is thought to rule communication, travel, and technology, so when things are in reverse, issues in those sectors can arise. This is why the astrological transit has gotten a bad rap over the years, but Mikaela MacLean, master aesthetician, Human Design Guide, and director of intuitive skin science at Lilfox Beauty, says it’s actually a time to embrace. “I like to think of Mercury retrograde as a conscious recalibration,” she says. “From a luxury-beauty-meets-cosmic-wellness perspective, this is an invitation to slow down, refine, and return to the rituals that reconnect you to yourself.”

Yes, Mercury’s retrograde can cause stress when it comes to communication and technology, but like MacLean says, there is so much more to this time than missed meetings, lost files, and delayed flights. Instead of fearing the slowdown, use it to your advantage. She considers retrogrades a chance to refine your life. “Instead of the usual ‘don’t sign contracts’ or ‘back up your files’ advice, I recommend looking at where Mercury is moving in your chart,” she shares. Great questions to ask yourself at this time are: Where have you been dimming your light? Where in your life are you being called to lead with more heart and confidence?

For those days when the energy gets tricky, though, MacLean says that there are plenty of at-home items you can use to recharge your energy. Your Mercury retrograde survival kit should be curated with items to help calm your nervous system and clear mental fog. “I try to remember, Mercury retrograde isn’t a punishment, it’s a portal for realignment,” she adds. “Get quiet and spend some time in nature. It’s a fantastic opportunity to take a break from social media, or at least cut down on your screen time.”

To help you build out your own custom Mercury retrograde survival kit, MacLean offered her expert advice on what to include. For all her recs, take a look ahead.

Cultivate a Luxurious Bath Ritual

Lilfox Adriatic Temple Soak Creating a ritual bath is an art form. MacLean recommends this ultra-luxe soak from Lilfox because it’s “like slipping into sacred water.” She also says, “Magnesium, luxury essential oils, and crystals help draw out tension, energetic or otherwise. Unlike a shower, baths require slowing down and intention to sit and soak for a while. A great practice at this time.” See At Lilfox $ 125

Homebody Amethyst + Alchemist Pearlescent CBD Bath Bomb Soak I throw everything but the kitchen sink into my bath water, sometimes combining three different soaks with essences or crystals. This CBD-infused soak is another one of my favorites because it’s a gorgeous amethyst shade in the water and leaves your skin feeling so hydrated afterward. See At Ulta

Sacred Space Selenite Gem Essence Gem and flower essences are a passion of mine. Gem essences are made by transferring the vibrational energy of a gem stone into water. This one contains selenite, one of my favorite crystals for cleansing, clearing, and elevating your energy. I add four drops to my bath water and always feel amazing after soaking for at least 20 minutes. See At Haus Witch $ 16

Invest in At-Home Relaxation Tools

HigherDOSE PEMF Mat My favorite way to deal with stress is to bust out my at-home relaxation tools. Using my HigherDose PEMF mat a few times a week helps relieve tension and stiffness while making me feel more grounded overall. If you aren’t familiar with PEMF therapy, there are a ton of benefits, including improved circulation and muscle recovery, better sleep, and reduced stress. PEMF technology also mimics the healing vibrations of the earth, enhancing your body’s natural recovery process. It’ll be your new sidekick during a retrograde of any kind, but when Mercury rears its ugly head—let’s just say I find myself using it more often than not. See At HigherDOSE $ 1295 Free Shipping

Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator If you’re also anything like me and carry chronic tension in your shoulder area, it’s time to invest in an at-home muscle recovery device. Chirp’s muscle stimulation device provides quick and easy pain relief, while also improving circulation and alleviating chronic back knots in a flash. See At Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping

Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket Down $698 Energetic and physical detoxing is essential for me during challenging astrological transits. A high-quality (and low-EMF) sauna blanket is the perfect way to sweat it all out and relax tense muscles. I love this mat because it’s lined with jade and tourmaline crystals, which enhance the effects of the infrared heat technology. See At Heat Healer $ 523 Free Shipping

Utilize Essential Oils and Crystals

Cliganic Essential Oil Set MacLean also says that essential oils are, well, *essential* during a retrograde. Aromatherapy calms nerves and uplifts the mood. This affordable set from Cliganic is a good place to start. It contains rosemary essential oil, which MacLean says is a good option for helping to clear mental clutter, which makes sense as Mercury is known to rule the mind. See At Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping

Lilfox Cedar Fever Essential Oil Another rich essential oil that MacLean reaches for during this time is cedarwood essential oil. “Cedarwood is a favorite as it brings grounded steadiness when everything feels chaotic,” she says. See At Lilfox $ 48

Raw Clear Quartz Clear quartz is another good crystal to have around, as it amplifies the energies of other surrounding crystals. MacLean notes that, like rosemary, clear quartz can also enhance mental clarity, replacing confusion with a sense of sharpness and focus. “Shungite is also amazing if you are having trouble with electronics,” she adds. See At Etsy $ 4+

Cut Down on Screen Time and Go Within

Energetic Beauty Sleep Yoga Nidra If all else fails, it’s time to power down from emails and social apps for a while. MacLean advises focusing on neuroaesthetic support—whether that involves using the Better Sleep app or simply practicing meditation. MacLean offers human design-focused Yoga Nidra tracks designed to calibrate your brainwaves and enhance your beauty biology. “It’s not just a meditation to relax; they are intended to rewire how your system processes stress,” she explains. “I like to think of it as an inner facial for the nervous system.” See At Mikaela MacLean $ 22