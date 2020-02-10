How to Easily Take Care of Plants and Elevate Your At-Home Ambiance

Plants add a lived-in feel to any home, with their bright green leaves and unique shapes and sizes. In my apartment, my boyfriend and I have amassed a collection of over 20 plants, including a 9ft-tall Bird of Paradise, a hanging ivy, and multiple cacti. Each requires a new way of thinking and different types of care, from when we water them to where we place them. Here’s a look at some of the things I’ve learned about how to take care of plants. Whether you’ve just added some new greenery to your space or have been nervous about killing any plants in your path, these tips are here to help.

If You’re Not Sure Which Plant to Buy

Starting out with an easy-to-care for plant is obviously the best way to go about things. A lot of people say to go with something like a succulent, but I disagree. I find it better to opt for something that does actually need attention on a regular basis to get you into the routine of caring for it. You’ll be able to start noticing things about the plant, like if it perks up when you water it, if it’s reaching towards one side or the other, or if it’s starting to go a little bit brown. All of these (and more) are indications of your plants overall well being and will help you become a better plant carer in the long run if you start to learn about them.

If You’re Worried about Watering

You may not think about how a watering can can affect your plant, but it can. A medium-sized watering can with a long, narrow spout will help you reach in between stalks to get every root wet. You should also think about investing in a mister if you have tropical plants like Bird of Paradises or Monsteras. There are also practically hands-free watering systems, like these hand-blown glass bulbs that you fill with water and stick into the soil. I have this simple mister to take care of our tropical plants if they need a little more love.

If You Have Concerns About Sunlight

When your home doesn’t get the best light, like say in the winter, your plants will need a little more TLC than normal. You can help your plants thrive by adding in some artificial growing conditions. Things like grow lights and hydroponic gardens are great things to buy to keep your greenery, well, green. You can also invest in a humidifier if you’re worried about the heat kicking on in the winter, just make sure to do some research on what conditions your plants like. We keep our cacti near our Aerogarden to give them a little more sunlight in the winter days when they go dormant to help increase growth.

If All Else Fails

If you just can’t get the hang of keeping your plants healthy, there are dozens of places that now sell high-end fake plants that give you the look of greenery without the upkeep. These are mostly silk-based with a treatment on it, so you can utilize one cleaning method to keep them looking nice and real: dusting. A quick swipe of a duster or even a wipe of a cloth with a dust protector will keep your faux foliage from looking really fake.

