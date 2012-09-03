How to Throw a Big Gay Ice Cream Social

How to Throw a Big Gay Ice Cream SocialTutti FruttiDuring the last weekend of summer, throw an imaginative (and boozy) ice-cream social with tips from the founders of the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop.Douglas QuintUpdated May. 12, 2017 5:49PM ET / Published Sep. 03, 2012 12:00AM ET Foodcollection RF Foodcollection RF Floats Anna Williams / Getty Images Drag Queens Courtsy of Bertha Mason Heath Bowls Jeffery Cross / Courtesy of Heath Ceramics Inflatable Unicorns Make a Music Playlist Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Aloha Shirts Courtesy of Reyn Spooner Boozy Shakes Shark Week Theme Chris Fallows / Discovery Communications Sea Salt Courtesy of Maldon Homemade Coca-Cola Slushies Rodger Macuch