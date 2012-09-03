How to Throw a Big Gay Ice Cream Social

Tutti Frutti

During the last weekend of summer, throw an imaginative (and boozy) ice-cream social with tips from the founders of the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop.

Douglas Quint

Foodcollection RF

Foodcollection RF

Floats

Anna Williams / Getty Images

Drag Queens

Courtsy of Bertha Mason

Heath Bowls

Jeffery Cross / Courtesy of Heath Ceramics

Inflatable Unicorns

Make a Music Playlist

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Aloha Shirts

Courtesy of Reyn Spooner

Boozy Shakes

Shark Week Theme

Chris Fallows / Discovery Communications

Sea Salt

Courtesy of Maldon

Homemade Coca-Cola Slushies

Rodger Macuch