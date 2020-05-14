Since You’re Stuck At Home, Now’s A Great Time to Transform Your Outdoor Space

You know how you’ve been saying you were going to redo your backyard for years, but just haven’t got around to it? Well, there’s no better time like right now to get it done. You can’t (or shouldn’t) be going to other places, so why not transform your backyard into the outdoor oasis of your dreams? From grills, to lighting, to firepits, to even a kiddie pool that will definitely be necessary this summer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite outdoor items to get you going on your remodel.

FOR GRILLING

Weber Spirit II Ditch that old charcoal grill and fire up something to be proud of. This grill is easy to use, has a grease management system, and sleek enough to fit in any backyard. The flavorizer bars are angled to catch drippings, adding the ideal smoky flavor to anything you throw on there. I’m drooling just thinking about it. Buy on Amazon $ 479 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR KEEPING BEVERAGES COLD

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler A Yeti cooler is a must in my opinion. Fill it up with ice and your favorite beverage of choice and not only do you have an outdoor fridge, but a nice place to sit as well. They come in a great selection of colors, and the T-Rex Lid latches help make sure you’ll never see another busted latch on your favorite cooler. Buy on Backcountry $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LIGHTING THINGS UP

Brightech String Lights Having a set of string lights running through your backyard can make for a perfect transition from twilight to night. With the click of a button, these will light up and illuminate your space, transforming your outdoors into a cozy and romantic area. Best of all, they’re solar powered, so they charge during the day, and are all juiced up for when the sun sets. Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR OUTDOOR TUNES

Sony SRS-XB41 Unless you want to sit outside and listen to the crickets (which is also nice), it’s a good idea to invest in some outdoor sound. This speaker is waterproof and loud enough to fill up your outdoor space while still remaining sleek and stylish. It also has flashing lights so you can have a little dance party. Buy on Amazon $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HANGING OUT

Eno DoubleNest Hammock Hammocks are underrated in my opinion. Hang this one up between two trees and relax, it’s that easy. It’s big enough to fit two people, or a super luxurious cocoon for one. It also packs down to the size of a grapefruit. Buy on Backcountry $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR COOLING OFF

Intex Inflatable Pool I haven’t bought one yet, but I’m pretty sure once summer rolls around it’ll be a no brainer. If only just to dip my toes in. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR KEEPING BUGS AT BAY

Citronella Candles Citronella candles are a godsend. First of all, candles outdoors? Sign me up. But they get rid of all of those creepy crawlies that come out right as the sun is setting and disrupt those beautiful twilight moments. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR RELAXING BY THE FIRE

Biolite Firepit The Biolite Firepit is pretty cool. It uses air jets inside of it to get the most out of your firewood and keep smoke away from you. That’s right, no more moving around the fire when smoke is blowing your way, this fire pit is smokeless. You’ll still smell like a campfire afterwards, it just won’t be all up in your face. Buy on Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

