How to Watch the NBA Finals and Cheer (Or Boo) for the Celtics and Warriors

After a grueling NBA playoffs filled with buzzer beaters, deep threes and quite possibly the nastiest dunk of all time, it is finally time for the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors are back in title contention with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all finally healthy again at the same time following multiple years of injury-plagued seasons. They are set to face the Boston Celtics (much to my dismay) whose own core of Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum is finally entering their prime.

The first game of the Finals is set to take place Thursday in Golden State at 9pm ET. The game will be broadcast live on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or an easy local TV connection, the best way to stream the game will be through fuboTV. If you have a cable subscription, you can stream the game through the ESPN+ app on any mobile device. Both options will provide you with a direct live stream of the ABC broadcast so you won’t miss a minute of the action. The entire NBA Finals will be on ABC, so you won’t have to worry about different streaming services or channels to look up. Games two, three and four will be on Sunday at 8pm ET, next Wednesday at 9pm ET and next Friday at 9pm ET, respectively.

