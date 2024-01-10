Here’s How to Watch the Ron DeSantis v. Nikki Haley Debate Tonight
DEBATE NIGHT
While 2023’s Republican debates helped GOP presidential hopefuls make their mark, they also narrowed the playing field. The first Republican presidential debate of 2024 will air live tonight, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m. ET from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on CNN—just five days before the Iowa caucuses. While there are still five GOP candidates in the race (former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to drop out of the race), only former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have met the qualifications to participate in tonight’s face-off. Trump, who remains the GOP frontrunner in the polls, has voluntarily opted out of taking the debate stage for the fifth time. Whereas many of the moderators in 2023’s GOP debates were associated with conservative media outlets, this event will be moderated by CNN anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.
If you’ve recently cut the cord, you can still watch DeSantis and Haley take the stage live without cable with select streaming service subscriptions, including (but not limited to) a Peacock subscription, FuboTV subscription, or by signing up for DirecTV’s free trial. DirecTV offers a free five-day trial for new customers ($84+/month after the trial ends), allowing subscribers unlimited access to CNN, along with over 150 additional cable channels.
