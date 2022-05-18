Here’s How to Watch “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” Online

As billionaire Elon Musk continues to grow his electric car empire alongside his many more eccentric projects and purchases (i.e. Twitter), many people have grown skeptical of his intentions.

Focusing on the recent recalls of Tesla cars due to malfunctions in the autopilot features, The New York Times recently created a new documentary focused on Elon Musk and Tesla as part of its ongoing series The New York Times Presents on FX. The new installment in the series is set to air on FX on May 20 with the episode expected to be available to watch on Hulu the same day. So, if you are curious about just how much is going on behind the battery-powered curtain, this may be an episode worth watching even if you can’t catch it live.

Musk has been in the public eye now for quite a while now, but has garnered more attention as of late thanks to his pending purchase of Twitter. However, his main source of notoriety has always been from his high-tech electric car company, Tesla. Throughout the history of the company, autonomous driving and autopilot features have been slowly integrated into both the hardware and the software of the cars. As the documentary showcases, this has not always been a seamless process. You can catch Elon Musk's Crash Course or stream the rest of the episodes in the series on Hulu with a monthly subscription.

