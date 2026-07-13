How to Watch France vs. Spain in the FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals for Free

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The road to the FIFA World Cup Final begins on Tuesday, July 14, when two of international soccer’s biggest powerhouses, France and Spain, square off in the tournament’s first semi-final. With stars like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and teenage phenom Lamine Yamal all expected to take the pitch, the matchup has all the makings of a championship-worthy showdown.

The kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While tickets to see the match in person can cost well over $1,000 on the resale market, watching from the comfort of your couch is considerably more affordable. In fact, you can watch the game for free.

The match will air live on Fox Network in the U.S. If you don’t have cable, there are several live TV streaming services that carry your local Fox Network affiliate, many of which offer free trials for new subscribers. That means you can stream France vs. Spain for free, provided you cancel before the trial period ends.

Watch France vs. Spain on DirecTV DirecTV also offers access to Fox through its MySports package and includes a free trial for eligible new customers, making it another solid option if you’re looking to watch the match without cable. DirecTV offers a generous five-day free trial (better than most competitors) and starts at just $59.99 a month after. Watch On DirecTV

Watch France vs. Spain on Fubo TV One of the easiest ways to stream Tuesday’s semi-final is with Fubo, which carries Fox in most markets and includes a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. Sign up before kickoff, stream the match live, and cancel before the trial ends to avoid being charged. Watch On Fubo

Watch France vs. Spain on Fox One Via Amazon Fox One is $19.99 per month and gives you access to 8 channels. You can also sign up risk-free for a three-day trial to watch the game. You can also bundle it with other Prime Video streaming channels. Watch On Amazon

Watch France vs. Spain on Hulu + Live TV If you already subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you’ll be able to watch the match live on Fox at no additional cost. For a limited time, you can score a free three-day trial. Watch On Hulu