How to Watch France vs. Spain in the FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals for Free

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The road to the FIFA World Cup Final begins on Tuesday, July 14, when two of international soccer’s biggest powerhouses, France and Spain, square off in the tournament’s first semi-final. With stars like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and teenage phenom Lamine Yamal all expected to take the pitch, the matchup has all the makings of a championship-worthy showdown.
The kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While tickets to see the match in person can cost well over $1,000 on the resale market, watching from the comfort of your couch is considerably more affordable. In fact, you can watch the game for free.
The match will air live on Fox Network in the U.S. If you don’t have cable, there are several live TV streaming services that carry your local Fox Network affiliate, many of which offer free trials for new subscribers. That means you can stream France vs. Spain for free, provided you cancel before the trial period ends.
No matter which team you’re rooting for, Tuesday’s match promises to be one of the biggest games of the tournament so far, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Final.