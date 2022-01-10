Here's How to Watch the Latest Ghislaine Maxwell Documentary Online (For Free)

While the criminal docuseries Chasing Ghislaine debuted in November of 2021 (before being found guilty of sex trafficking and conspiracy on December 20, 2021), renewed interest in the life and history of late Jeffrey Epstein's alleged partner in crime has resurfaced. If you're interested in finding out how to watch the Ghislaine Maxwell documentary online for free, read ahead.

In Chasing Ghislaine (produced by crime novelist James Patterson—also one of Epstein's former neighbors), journalist and New York Times best-selling author Vicky Ward explores not only the disgraced socialite's complicated relationship with her father (who, according to the series shares many similarities with Epstein), Epstein, and ex-lovers, but also takes a deep dive into the reporter's own history with Epstein, specifically for a profile on the troubled financier for Vanity Fair in 2003.

The three-part investigative series also unveils a slew of previously off-the-record transcripts, including some with Epstein himself. She also conducts several compelling interviews with some of Maxwell and Epstein's former peers and colleagues.

If you're looking to watch the docuseries online for free, you find it on both Discovery+ or FuboTV by signing up for a free 7-day trial. Dicovery+ also offers over 50,000 different shows from popular networks, including A&E, Food Network, and Lifetime, while FuboTV offers over 100 channels, as well as access to live and on-demand TV (including sports games.) If you prefer to buy each episode, they're also available on Prime Video for $2.99 each.

Watch 'Chasing Ghislaine' on Disocvery+ To watch the docuseries online for free, simply sign up for Discovery's free 7-day trial. After the seventh day, the subscription is only $4.99 per month or $6.99 per month for the ad-free version. Buy at Discovery+ $ 4.99

Watch 'Chasing Ghislaine' on FuboTV You can easily stream the docuseries on FuboTV for free when you sign up with the network's own free trial (also seven days). After the free trial is over, you'll pay $64.99 per month. Buy at FuboTV $ 64.99

Watch 'Chasing Ghislaine' on Prime Video If you prefer to buy each episode, they're available on Amazon Prime Video in HD for $2.99 each. Buy at Amazon $ 2.99

