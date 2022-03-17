Here’s How to Watch ‘Halo’ on Paramount Plus Without Cable

Master Chief is coming back to the small screen but this time under the TV adaptation of the Halo video game series streaming only on Paramount+. The streaming service announced it will be releasing a 9-episode series starting on March 24th, 2022. Paramount has already announced they are renewing the show for a second season before the first episode has even been released but the details of exactly when are still up in the air.

If you’re unfamiliar, Halo is a hugely popular game franchise, dating back to 2001 that has been developed into 16 different games. The fictional story takes place in the 26th century as humanity battles a destructive alien threat called the Covenant. As an avid gamer myself, I cannot even begin to describe the influence Halo has had on shaping first-person shooter( FPS) and Sci-Fi games through the years.

“The series stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race," Paramount said in a press release.

The Halo series is available only on the Paramount+ streaming service so you will need a subscription if you're planning on watching. Luckily, there are tiers available for anyone interested in signing up for their service. They offer monthly subscriptions starting at $4.99 and yearly subscriptions starting at $49.99.

