Here’s How to Watch All the Action on MLB’s Opening Day

After a harrowing offseason filled with major trades and a grueling lockout that saw the team owners and Player’s Association butt heads for months, the MLB is finally hosting its Opening Day on Thursday, April 7. This is a bit of a relief as many people were afraid the season might not even happen at all after seeing how much of the negotiations developed between the two sides.

Nevertheless, the season is back on and about to start alongside the spring. With so many games on, it is hard to find which ones will be available on national television or streaming services. While most of the games will be broadcasted on local cable channels, there are a few marquee matchups that will receive a national audience over the first few days of the season.

On ESPN+, you will be able to watch the Mets vs. the Nationals Thursday afternoon. Following this, ESPN is also broadcasting the Reds vs. the Braves on ESPN2 later that evening. On Friday, the two nationally televised games will be on AppleTV+ with the Mets vs. the Nationals and the Astros vs. the Angels. You will also be able to catch the White Sox play the Tigers on ESPN+.

Saturday will see the one nationally broadcasted game with the Red Sox vs. the Yankees on FS1. Additionally, ESPN+ will have the Dodgers face off against the Rockies late that night on the West Coast.

Finally, on Sunday ESPN will be televising the Red Sox vs. Yankees game on both ESPN and ESPN2. ESPN+ is also going to be showing the Reds vs the Braves earlier that afternoon for subscribers.

ESPN+ is 6.99 per month and will provide access to at least one game from around the MLB almost every day that there is baseball to be played. Outside of that, the various streaming services, local cable channels, and national networks should provide coverage to the majority of games throughout the season.

