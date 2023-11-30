Here’s How to Watch the Ron DeSantis v. Gavin Newsom Debate Tonight
NEWSOM V. DESANTIS
Following three presidential GOP debates this year, Fox News is airing an unusual debate between Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Governor Gavin Newsom of California. While officially unrelated to the 2024 presidential election, the ‘DeSantis vs Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,’ will air tonight, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News from Alpharetta, Georgia, and will certainly have implications for the landscape of the 2024 Presidential race (and beyond). The “high-profile general election-style debate,” will be moderated by conservative Fox News TV host Sean Hannity during his prime-time show. DeSantis is a republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, while democratic Gov. Newsom is not running in this cycle—though he has been one of the most high-profile surrogates for the Biden administration in recent months, spurring rumors of Newsom’s alleged presidential ambitions, which he has publicly denied.
Stream the Newsom v. DeSantis Debate on Fox News
The 90-minute debate will be aired live on Fox News and broadcast on Fox News Radio. The debate will also be live-streamed on FoxNews.com, but viewers will need a cable subscription to tune in. If you’ve cut the cord, you watch the presidential hopeful duke it out with the West Coast governor without cable (and for free, in some cases) by signing up for a streaming service that offers Fox News. We recommend signing up for DirecTV’s free trial to get access to the unofficial debate. DirecTV offers a free five-day trial for new customers ($80+/month after the trial ends), allowing subscribers unlimited access to Fox News, along with over 150 additional cable channels. You can also watch by subscribing to Hulu + Live TV (with ads) for $76.99 a month, though Hulu does not offer a free trial at this time. Regardless of how you watch the debate, it’s sure to be a barnburner to showcase the substantive and vast differences between the governors’ respective states’ policies and the polarized nature of national politics in America today.
