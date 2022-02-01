Here’s How to Watch the Anticipated ‘Pam and Tommy’ Miniseries for Free

Starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Pam and Tommy is one of TV's most anticipated series of 2022. The original drama miniseries recounts the couple's whirlwind love story and the aftermath of their leaked (read: stolen) sex tape filmed during their honeymoon in 1995.

Taken place in the "Wild West early days of the Internet," (and pre-PornHub days, for that matter) the series also stars Seth Rogan as Tommy Lee's indignant carpenter, Rand Gauthier, who stole the couple's VHS tape from their home before publically selling the footage to Internet Entertainment Group—the tape's initial distributor that helped bring the tape to the web in 1997.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, February 2nd. The final five episodes will be released on weekly basis each Monday. Pam and Tommy will be available to Hulu subscribers to watch ($7 a month with ads and $13 a month without ads). Plus, Hulu's catalog gives you access to tons of other top-rated shows and Hulu original series including Handmaid's Tale and The Great.

For those who want to cut the cord, Hulu also offers an additional Live TV Bundle that includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and over 70 live TV and sports networks (ABC, NBC, FX, etc.) for just $70 a month.

Best of all, if you're new to Hulu, you can take advantage of their free 30-day trials (available for each plan), which allows you to technically watch Pam and Tommy for free.

Sign Up For a Free 30-Day Trial Watch ‘Pam and Tommy’ on Hulu Shop at Hulu $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.