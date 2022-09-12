How to Watch the New Live-Action Version of ‘Pinnochio’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Over the last decade or so, we have seen a major new trend happening at Disney: taking a beloved animated film and making a new live-action remake. This has happened to dozens of Disney classics from Cinderella to The Lion King. The latest animated film to get its own live-action treatment is Pinnochio. As a young boy, this movie absolutely terrified me. However, as I got older, I grew to enjoy it far more. Now, the film has been given a whole new look and a number of major stars to bolster its appeal. This includes hiring on Robert Zemeckis as the director and signing names like Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan Michael-Key into main roles. So, if you are in the mood to sit down and watch Pinnochio this week, here is how. The film was released to the public on September 8 and is now available for streaming on Disney+. You can get a Disney+ subscription right now for just $1.99 for the first month until September 19. Even after that, you’ll be able to keep your subscription for $7.99 a month. If you want to check out the latest take on the puppet who hopes to become a real boy, make sure to get your Disney+ subscription before this deal ends.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons,Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.