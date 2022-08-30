How to Watch the New Princess Diana Documentary, ‘The Princess’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you believe it or not, it has nearly been 25 years since Princess Diana passed away following an unexpected car crash. During her time as princess and in the many years following her death, Princess Diana has become a major figure for many who saw her as the “People’s Princess” due to her bucking of many traditions and strong efforts to reach out to the community through many different charitable causes. Of course, much of her time in the public eye was also spent dealing with the controversial marriage and subsequent divorce from Prince Charles. 25 years after her death, a new documentary, The Princess, has been released.

The documentary takes an in-depth look at Princess Diana’s life through years of archival audio and footage. With so much of her life being incredibly public, there is a significant amount of content to work with to give a much fuller picture of both the good and bad moments over the years. The documentary was released earlier this month and can be streamed on HBOMax. For those who don’t have a subscription to the streaming service, you can sign up right now for just $9.99 a month.

