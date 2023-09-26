Here’s How to Watch the Second GOP Debate Without Cable
ROUND TWO
While the first Republican debate in August arguably helped presidential hopefuls make their mark, the ‘Reagan Library Rumble’ this week promises to be even more caustic as the candidates struggle to sustain their campaigns in the wake of Trump’s growing lead over the primary field. The second Republican presidential debate will air on Fox Business Network and Univision at 9 p.m. ET from the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, on Sept. 27. The two-hour-long debate will feature seven of the still-running Republican presidential candidates, minus Asa Hutchinson, who didn’t meet the criteria to participate, and Donald Trump, who has voluntarily opted out of taking the debate stage for a second time (and who famously feuded with the Reagan Library in past election cycles.) The debate will also be live-streamed on the RNC’s live-streaming partner Rumble, an alternative video-sharing platform that’s unsurprisingly become known for fostering far-right extremism and spreading election misinformation.
If you’ve recently cut the cord and prefer to avoid Rumble’s dubious associations, you can still watch the GOP debate live without cable (and for free) by signing up for DirecTV’s free trial. DirecTV offers a free five-day trial for new customers ($80+/month after the trial ends), allowing subscribers unlimited access to Fox News, along with over 150 additional cable channels. You can also download the Fox News app and watch the debate for free directly through the app, but if you really want the full experience, you may prefer to utilize DirecTV’s live streaming solutions.
