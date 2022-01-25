Here's How to Watch the New 'Secrets of Playboy' Doc For Free

A&E's highly anticipated 10-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy season one premieres on January 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. C on the cable network. Fortunately, if you've cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to watch the documentary (and in some cases, for free).

The docuseries features a variety of commentary led by former Playboy mansion employees, Playmates, and even Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends Sondra Theodore and Holly Madison, alleging that the late Playboy tycoon both encouraged and participated in gross misconduct (illicit drug use, rape, prostitution) at the iconic Playboy mansion during his reign.

If you have a cable login, you can watch the series premiere live on A&E.com or the A&E app. If you're a cord-cutter, you can watch Secrets of Playboy on both Sling TV and Philo for free (with a 7-day trial).

Watch 'Secrets of Playboy' on Sling TV Watch Secrets of Playboy for free when you sign up for a seven-day trial. Shop at Sling TV $

Stream 'Secrets of Playboy' on Philo Stream the docuseries for free when you sign up for a free week trial. After the 7-day period, you'll pay just $25 a month if you should choose to continue. Shop at Philo $

The Daily Beast has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though we may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.