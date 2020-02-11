How to Watch, Stream 2020 New Hampshire Primary Coverage

Days after 2020 contenders faced off at the eighth Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, the state’s voters will go to the polls and cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and ex-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg—who narrowly won the Iowa caucuses—are poised to lead the pack again in New Hampshire. While the results of the Iowa caucuses have not been finalized, the former mayor received two more state delegate equivalents than the Vermont senator in that state.

In a Monday CNN/University of New Hampshire poll, 29 percent of the state’s likely primary voters say they’ll be backing Sanders and 22 percent say they intend to support Buttigieg.

Following Buttigieg in the CNN poll is former Vice President Joe Biden, who received 11 percent support and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 10 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) got 7 percent, and the rest of the candidates—including Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, and Michael Bloomberg—received less than 5 percent support.

The nation will be watching who comes out on top, especially after the disastrous Iowa caucuses—the first major election contest—concluded without a declared winner by the Associated Press.

If you have cable, every major news network will have primary night coverage.

But if you’re a cord-cutter, there are multiple options to tune in:

NBC News Now is slated to live-stream coverage with reporters will be stationed throughout New Hampshire on Tuesday night. CBSN, CBS News’ live-stream news channel, and PBS NewsHour will also be streaming their coverage.