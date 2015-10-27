How to Watch the 2015 World Series Live Stream Online

The 2015 World Series begins Tuesday evening in Kansas City, as the Royals host the New York Mets for the best-of-seven playoff finale.

The first two games will take place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, with Games 3 through 5 scheduled for Citi Field in New York. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be played back in Kansas City, as the American League earned home field advantage with its win in the 2015 All-Star Game.

All games will be televised on the Fox broadcast network.

In order to watch the games online, fans can use the Fox Sports GO website (or app for mobile viewing), but access requires a valid login through a cable provider.

All games will begin at 8:07 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which would commence at 8:15 p.m. ET. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday evening; 3 and 4 air Friday and Saturday; 5 is set for Sunday; and 6 and 7 would play on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.