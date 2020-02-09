How to Watch the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards, the grand finale of awards season, takes place this Sunday night in Los Angeles. This year’s nominees include film stars such as Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Brad Pitt for Once upon a Time...in Hollywood, and Adam Driver for Marriage Story.

Musical performers at the Oscars include ‘Best Original Song’ nominee, Elton John, and recent big-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish.

The Oscars air Sunday, February 9th at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on ABC and is available on supported devices via the ABC Live Stream.

Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which features red carpet highlights and insider access, will be livestreamed exclusively from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. PT or 6:30 p.m. ET. Twitter’s live stream will be available here.

Entertainment Tonight Online and the E! network will run pre-Oscars coverage all day Sunday, with red carpet coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET or 2 p.m. PT.

Here’s how to live stream the show: