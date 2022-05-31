How to Watch the Newest Season of ‘The Boys’ When it Premieres

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the biggest and bloodiest shows on television is coming back this week as The Boys returns after nearly two years away. The show, based on the comic book series of the same name, follows a gang of vigilantes who have made it their mission to kill the world's corporate-controlled superheroes, including the most powerful being on the planet, Homelander. Following an action-packed second season, the show has taken a nearly two-year break that is finally set to end this Friday, June 3.

You can watch the past two seasons of the show as well as all new episodes as they come out on Amazon Prime Video. If the release pattern is similar to last season, Amazon will drop multiple episodes on the day of the season premiere before abiding by a more traditional weekly release schedule. After a bombastic end to the last season, The Boys is set up to deliver an even more diabolical Season Three with the introduction of new supes (mainly Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy), new powers and a whole lot more action. Be sure to catch up on every explosion before the newest season this week, because after such a long layoff, I know I’m gonna need a solid refresher before the new season starts.

