Here’s How to Watch Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ Online For Free

If you closely followed the saga of convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, you're probably going to want to find out how to watch The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced Theranos entrepreneur.

The Dropout premieres on March 3, 2022 on Hulu, debuting the first three episodes of the series. The rest of the episodes will be released each Thursday at 3.01 a.m. ET / 12.01 a.m. PT. To stream The Dropout without cable, you'll need the basic Hulu subscription, which will only set you back $6.99 a month. But, if you're not ready just yet to commit to the streaming service (though we think you'll find it to be totally worth it), you can sign up for Hulu's free 30-day trial to watch the show—or at least most of it depending on when you start your trial.

The Dropout is already getting rave reviews by nuermous critics and plublishers, including The Daily Beast's own, Kevin Fallon, who says "After a run of underwhelming TV shows about frauds and grifters, Hulu’s “The Dropout” proves that it can be done right—and Seyfried’s performance deserves a lot of the credit."

If you can't enough of the story, you can also check out HBO's 2019 documentary, The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley, which chronicles the rise and fall of Holmes, who dropped out of college during her sophmore, using her tuition money to fund Theranos. HBO Max plans start at just $9.99 a month.

