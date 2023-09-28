How to Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Without Cable
This week, the The Bachelor franchise is premiering its latest spin-off: the first-ever The Golden Bachelor, featuring 72-year-old Gerry Turner. Turner, a retired restaurateur and pickleball enthusiast from Indiana, lost his wife in 2017 to a bacterial infection. The Golden Bachelor will follow the same structure as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but will feature twenty-two senior women (each of whom is at least 60 years old) who will battle to win over Turner’s heart for a chance at love. The first episode airs this Thursday, Sept. 28, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
If you’ve cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to stream The Golden Bachelor without cable—including for free. If you don’t have a subscription to DirecTV, you can take advantage of its free five-day trial, allowing you to livestream the season premiere. After the trial is over, the subscription costs $80+ per month. If you don’t currently have a Hulu subscription (which costs only $7.99 monthly for their ad-supported plan and $14.99 for their ad-free plan), you can watch The Golden Bachelor for free with its one-month trial. With Hulu, you do have to wait for the following day to watch each episode, so this may not be the best choice for anxious fans. Alternatively, cord-cutters can watch the show live or on-demand on ABC with the Hulu + Live TV plan, which costs $69.99/month and includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu). Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for this Hulu plan.
