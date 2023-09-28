CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    How to Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Without Cable

    BACHELOR NATION

    Lana Parker

    Freelance Writer

    How to Watch The Golden Bachelor Without Cable | The Daily Beast

    ABC.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    This week, the The Bachelor franchise is premiering its latest spin-off: the first-ever The Golden Bachelor, featuring 72-year-old Gerry Turner. Turner, a retired restaurateur and pickleball enthusiast from Indiana, lost his wife in 2017 to a bacterial infection. The Golden Bachelor will follow the same structure as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but will feature twenty-two senior women (each of whom is at least 60 years old) who will battle to win over Turner’s heart for a chance at love. The first episode airs this Thursday, Sept. 28, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

    If you’ve cut the cord, there are still plenty of ways to stream The Golden Bachelor without cable—including for free. If you don’t have a subscription to DirecTV, you can take advantage of its free five-day trial, allowing you to livestream the season premiere. After the trial is over, the subscription costs $80+ per month. If you don’t currently have a Hulu subscription (which costs only $7.99 monthly for their ad-supported plan and $14.99 for their ad-free plan), you can watch The Golden Bachelor for free with its one-month trial. With Hulu, you do have to wait for the following day to watch each episode, so this may not be the best choice for anxious fans. Alternatively, cord-cutters can watch the show live or on-demand on ABC with the Hulu + Live TV plan, which costs $69.99/month and includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu). Unfortunately, there is no longer a free trial for this Hulu plan.

    Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Free on DirecTV

    Watch On DirecTV$