Here’s How to Watch the 66th Grammy Awards Without Cable
Award season is officially underway, and the next up is the 66th annual Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah. The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, CA. Some of the most anticipated musical performers include Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, U2, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo.
The three-hour-long award show will be broadcast live on CBS for those who have cable, as well as on Paramount Plus and Showtime subscribers for streamers, and it offers a seven-day free trial. If you don’t have a Paramount Plus account or cable but would still like to tune in live, you have other options. You can sign up for a DirecTV membership, which offers a free five-day trial, so you’ll be able to watch the award show without paying—as long as you remember to cancel your trial. Fortunately, the pre-show Premiere Ceremony (and select acceptance speeches and performances) will be aired free on live.Grammy.com from 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. Whether you’ve cut the cord recently or not, there are plenty of ways to watch the Grammy Awards in real-time this year.