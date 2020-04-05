The Aurora Was So Mystifying We Shot Rockets at It—Now You Can Watch at Home

It's a blistering cold night, 24 degrees below, and we are barreling along a frozen creek somewhere near the groovy town of Churchill, Manitoba. For hours, a small group of women, a rifle-slinging bear guard named Trent, and me have been holed up in a cozy cabin in the boreal forest, waiting for the Northern Lights. The conditions are ideal; the black skies clear, the stars dazzling. Already, it’s been a magical night.

During a trek in the snowy woods around dusk, Trent leads us into a clearing and abruptly stops, waves us to hold still. His heart was pounding, he later told us. I’m right behind him. About a hundred yards away, a moose stands in the white soundless landscape, starts walking toward us. Soon, another bigger moose emerges from the thick knot of spruce trees. It’s a mom and her calf, Trent whispers, a sight the Churchill native and hunter rarely witnesses.

Meanwhile, Judy Wilson, our Canadian guide, has been obsessively monitoring the aurora on an iPhone app, its steady march in the skies over Hudson Bay. But as we linger in the cabin that night, the mystical lights never appear. We have only a few days left. Will they come out?