Cut the Cord? Here’s How to Watch the 96th Academy Awards Without Cable
OSCARS 2024
The most highly anticipated award show of the season has arrived: The 96th Academy Awards will take place live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Mar. 10. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2024 Oscars for the fourth time, which will be broadcast live on ABC and ABC.com. This year, the award show will start at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET, an earlier start time than previous years, with pre-show and red carpet coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Cable subscribers can also stream the 2024 Academy Awards live by logging into their account at ABC.com/watch-live. If you cut the cord, you still have a few options for watching the award show live using a streaming platform that includes ABC in its channel offerings.
DirecTV
Save Up to $45 on Select Packages
Sling TV
Take Up to 50% Off for New Subscribers
We love DirecTV because they’re offering up to $45 in savings for those who sign up for the platform ahead of the Oscars (regularly $85+/month) and Sling TV Blue Subscription, which is offering up to 50 percent off new subscribers for a limited time ($22.50; regularly $45/month). Just make sure that ABC is available before subscribing, as ABC is only offered in select markets for Sling TV. You can also stream the program live with many other streaming platforms, including Hulu + Live TV ($77/month for the ad-supported bundle) and Fubo TV ($80/month). Whether you’re tuning in for the red carpet looks or to see who takes home the Oscar for 2023’s best picture, there are plenty of ways to watch the 96th Academy Awards with or without cable.