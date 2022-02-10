Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl LVI Without Cable

It's that time of year again—the most anticipated sporting event of the year is just around the corner. Whether you're an avid football fan or are just in it to watch the halftime show while enjoying the snacks, there are plenty of ways to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals fight for the NFL championship during the Super Bowl LVI (56) even if you've cut the cord. Read on to find out how to watch the Super Bowl without cable below.

Super Bowl LVI Details:

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Road to the Super Bowl: 1 p.m. ET

Super Bowl Pre-game: 1 p.m. ET

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

Participating Teams: The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stadium: The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Half-Time Show Performers: Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

Cable Network: NBC

Where to Stream the Super Bowl Without Cable:

Peacock TV Premium: If you don't have NBC, you can sign up for Peacock, which will air the game and the pregame events in unison with NBC. Peacock TV Premium subscriptions start at just $4.99 per month and $49,99 per year.

SlingTV Orange or Orange + Blue: You can live-stream the Super Bowl LVI on-demand (and for free) with the service's free seven-day trial. To watch the Super Bowl, you'll need to sign up for the SlingTV Orange tier ($35 per month after free trials) or the SlingTV Orange + Blue tier ($50 per month after the free trial, but gives you access to not only NBC and a variety of other cable network channels, but also all of the ESPN channels as well.)

DirecTV Stream: Available in select markets, DirecTV Stream not only gives you access to NBC so you can watch the Super Bowl, but it also gives you access to premium channels as well. With the "Choice" package, you'll also get access to all of the premium sports channels at no additional charge.

Fubo TV: Live stream the Super Bowl on Fubo TV by subscribing for just $64.99 per month or signing up for their free trial. FUBO TV also gives you access to a wide range of channels including the NFL network.

Hulu + Live TV: Sign up for Hulu + Live TV to get access to Sunday's big game. This is a great streaming option for avid sports fans because the package offers access to 75+ network TV channels, as well as a wide range of sports channels, including ESPN, the NFL Network, NBC Golf, FOX, and many more.

