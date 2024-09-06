Here’s How to Watch the First Harris vs. Trump Debate of 2024
DEBATE NIGHT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Vice President Kamala Harris will take the stage to debate Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump, less than two months after President Biden officially dropped out of the race and VP Harris became the presumptive and then official Democratic nominee. The first Harris vs. Trump presidential debate of 2024 will be broadcast live on ABC at 9 p.m. EDT from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and moderated by the network’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir and Prime anchor Linsey Davis. This will be the first time Vice President Harris has debated since 2020 and the first time meeting former President Trump in person. After much back and forth and posturing and wrangling from the campaigns regarding the rules of the debate (particularly over the issue of muting microphones), the two presidential hopefuls’ campaigns finally agreed to muted mics and no pre-written notes during the 90-minute event.
Stream the Presidential Debate
Starting at $7.99 a month
Like the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump in June, the debate was not organized and conducted under the rules of the Commission on Presidential Debates. One of the many changes that stems from this unique ‘bilaterally’ negotiated debate is that it will not occur in front of a live audience. Just because there won’t be a live audience for what is widely anticipated to be one of the most-watched presidential debates of all time doesn’t mean the enormous virtual streaming audience won’t be watching with rapt attention (and likely yelling at the screen at some point). Even if you’ve recently cut the cord, you can still watch the presidential face-off live without cable with select streaming service subscriptions, including Disney+ and Hulu. You can watch ABC programs when you subscribe to Hulu Live, and right now, you can score a free three-day trial, allowing you to watch the debate at zero cost. You can also stream the debate through ABC NewsLive if you have a subscription to a TV provider like FuboTV, DirecTV, Cox or Dish.