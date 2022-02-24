Here’s How to Watch UFC 272 Covington vs. Masvidal Without Cable

The second major UFC event of 2022 is just around the corner, and it’s not going to be one you’ll want to miss. On Saturday, March 5th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal will be live-streamed from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s the full schedule according to ESPN:

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Early Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Unfortunately, this battle will not be available to watch on traditional cable TV, so if you’re planning to tune in next weekend, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got access ahead of time. The UFC is now exclusively partnered with ESPN, and in order to watch the big fight, you’ll need access to pay-per-view via ESPN+ (which means you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+).

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can order the UFC main card for $75. New ESPN+ subscribers can view live streaming HD by purchasing a bundle of one UFC PPV event and an annual ESPN recurring subscription for $100.

