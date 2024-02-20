How Trump’s Whopping $364M Fine Is Actually a Small Mercy

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump was dealt a huge financial blow in Letitia James’ fraud trial this week, after a New York City court ordered the former president to cough up a $364 million fine—before interest. But according to The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron’s ruling did not go far enough.

“The judge did not go far enough, because I personally believe that Donald Trump should be barred from doing business in New York for life,” Moodie explained. “You should not be able to set up a business at all. Not you, not your kids. And you should be banned because this was so overt. The case that AG Tish James laid out was just so blatant.”

As part of the ruling, Trump is blocked from borrowing money at any bank in New York for three years and, with a staggering 9 percent interest rate on the judgment, the total could be raised to upwards of $450 million. Don Jr. and Eric Trump, who currently serve as Trump Org executives, each also owe $4 million before interest.

“For me, Engoron could have gone further and really laid it out and said, ‘Pack up your bags and your gold toilets and just stay your ass in Florida, ’cause you ain’t doing business here ever again,’” Moodie said.

Then, Dr. Christina Greer, a political scientist and associate professor at Fordham University, joins the show to discuss why she believes the current administration and the Biden campaign are not equipped in dealing with what we are facing right now with the Republican Party.

“In a world of sound bites and just quickie headlines… the Biden administration is really struggling and has always struggled,” Greer says.

Plus! The Daily Beast political reporter Riley Rogerson joins the show to talk about the GOP’s gold star campaign issues that they are running on and why they may have chosen poorly.

